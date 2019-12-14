Goaltender Evan Cormier Recalled to NHL's New Jersey Devils

Goaltender Evan Cormier with the Adirondack Thunder

GLENS FALLS, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today that goaltender Evan Cormier has been recalled and will join the NHL club tonight for their game in Arizona.

Cormier, 22, has played in six games this season for the Thunder. The Bowmanville, ON native posted a record of 2-1-2-1 including a shutout. He holds a goals-against average of 2.71 and a save percentage of .902%.

Cormier signed an NHL contract with New Jersey following a short stint at the University of Guelph last season. The 6'3, 201-pound netminder played for the Saginaw Spirit and the North Bay Battalion of the Ontario Hockey League.

