Forward Swavely Loaned to Royals

December 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA -The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Saturday forward Steven Swavely has been returned on loan by Lehigh Valley. The Reading, PA native scored nine points (1g) in 13 games with the Royals this season. In his last four ECHL games, he posted six points. He skated in six contests for the Phantoms over the last month (1a).

Swavely is expected to play Saturday at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton.

Last season, Swavely played 40 games with the Phantoms, the most he's skated in the AHL in a single season, recording seven points (7a).

Swavely has split time in the AHL and ECHL for four seasons; he played in his 99th AHL game with the Phantoms Dec. 7.

It's Affiliation Night, the Teddy Bear Toss and Mascot Mania Saturday at 7:00 p.m., pres. by The Works in Wyomissing. Flyers Mascot Gritty will be at the game to celebrate the Royals affiliation with Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

