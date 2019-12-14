Steelheads Offensive Burst Sparks 4-2 Win over Komets

December 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (13-9-5) thrust ahead on three goals early in the second period, helping to sink the Fort Wayne Komets (15-8-2) in a 4-2 win on Friday night from CenturyLink Arena.

Even though an odd-angle attempt by Steelheads forward Zack Andrusiak was called back early in the first period, that attempt led the home side to garner momentum that built their scoring run. The first official goal came from an end wall battle led by Steelheads forward Connor Bleackley that opened forward Tye Felhaber off the bench for a one-time shot in the slot at 11:05 for a 1-0 lead.

The Steelheads then added to their lead with three goals separated by less than three minutes in the opening of the second period. After chasing a dump in, forward Anthony Nellis found forward Will Merchant for a net-front chip shot at just 0:32 to double the lead, 2-0. Steelheads captain A.J. White then connected with Felhaber for back-to-back goals with the first coming at 1:10 on a giveaway forced and finished by White and the second on a crossing feed from Felhaber at the right point to a streaking White net front at 3:29 to stretch the lead to four goals, 4-0. The Komets built some momentum after the Steelheads tallies and got on the board at 11:47 with a one-time shot from forward Anthony Petruzzelli from the right circle, shrinking the lead to 4-1.

Despite killing off two 5-on-3 power plays stretching into the third period, the Steelheads conceded a 5-on-4 power play tally at 1:03 off the stick of Komets forward Taylor Ross to cut the lead in half, 4-2. The Komets earned three additional power plays in the third period, but despite their offensive push, the Steelheads held their cushion and took home the win.

Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (10-4-4) saved 40 of 42 shots in the win, while Komets netminder Cole Kehler (8-3-0) turned aside 20 of 24 shots in the loss.

The Steelheads finish the homestand against the Komets on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena on Nickelodeon Night.

