Grizzlies Shut out Growlers 4-0

Yuri Terao and Travis Barron of the Utah Grizzlies after Barron's goal

West Valley City, Utah - Griffen Molino had 2 goals and 1 assist and Martin Ouellette got a 19 save shutout in his Utah Grizzlies debut in a 4-0 win over the Newfoundland Growlers on Teddy Bear Toss Presented by Ford on Friday night at Maverik Center.

Molino scored 9:19 into the second period to give the Grizz a 1-0 lead. After that hundreds of Teddy Bears and Stuffed Animals flew on the ice. Early in the third period it was Molino who scored his second of the game and 8th of the season. Molino has 3 goals and 7 assists in his last 4 games. He was a +3 in the game.

Travis Barron and Ty Lewis added third period goals in the victory as the Grizzlies outshot the Growlers 32 to 19.

Martin Ouellette got the shutout for the Grizzlies. It was the second shutout by the Grizzlies in their last 3 games. It was the first time Newfoundland was shutout and in fact it was the first time in 27 games this season that the Growlers scored less than 2 goals in a game.

The rubber match of the three game series is on Saturday night for Star Wars Night at Maverik Center. The Grizz are wearing specialty jersey's that will be auctioned off after the game. Face-off will be at 7 o clock. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or at the Maverik Center box office.

3 Stars

1. Griffen Molino (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +3, 7 shots.

2. Martin Ouellette (Utah) - 19 save shutout.

3. Travis Barron (Utah) - 1 goal, +1, 3 shots.

