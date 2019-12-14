ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

December 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Greenville's Perkovich fined, suspended

Greenville's Nathan Perkovich has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #317, Orlando at Greenville, on Dec. 13.

Perkovich was assessed a match penalty for deliberate attempt to injure under Rule #21.1 at 13:43 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Perkovich will miss Greenville's games at South Carolina tonight (Dec. 14) and vs. Orlando (Dec. 15).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Rapid City's Saulnier fined, suspended

Rapid City's Brennan Saulnier has been suspended pending a phone hearing with the ECHL Hockey Operations Department on Monday and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #315, Wheeling at Rapid City, on Dec. 13.

Saulnier was assessed a match penalty for fighting a game misconduct for continuing altercation at 14:51 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Saulnier will miss Rapid City's game vs. Wheeling tonight (Dec. 14), and further discipline will be announced next week.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.