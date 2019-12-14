Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen

December 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen

VENUE: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.

DATE: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (9-10-4-1) continue their three-games-in-three-nights swing through the South Division against the Jacksonville Icemen (8-10-4-0). This is the fifth meeting of 11 total encounters this season between the two clubs, with Orlando winning all four prior games, including a 3-0 road win over Jacksonville on Nov. 16.

LIPANOV CRACKING THE ICE: Rookie forward Alexey Lipanov leads the Solar Bears against the Icemen with four goals this season. Three of his goals have come on the power play, and the other goal was the game-winner for the Solar Bears in their Nov. 16 victory.

WINDSOR GETS THE START: After Zachary Fucale turned in a 28-save performance last night, the Solar Bears will rely on Clint Windsor this evening against the Icemen. In one prior outing against Jacksonville this season, Orlando's rookie netminder made 32 saves in a 2-1 win on Nov. 5.

BRODZINSKI AND LEBLANC JUMP IN FRONT: Thanks to their three-point efforts on Friday night at Greenville, defenseman Michael Brodzinski (2g-10a) and Chris LeBlanc (6g-6a) now have taken over the team scoring lead with 12 points. The two have had impressive months, as both players are first and second respectively in team points in December, with Brodzinski recording eight in six games, and LeBlanc just behind with six in six.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Like Orlando, the Icemen are coming off a road victory on Friday night - defeating Atlanta 4-3 - to snap a two-game winless skid. The Solar Bears have outscored Jacksonville in the head-to-head series by a 15-6 margin.

NEXT GAME:

The Solar Bears conclude their road trip when they face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3:05 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to face the Kansas City Mavericks for the first time since the 2016-17 season on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday; fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.