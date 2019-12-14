ECHL Transactions - December 14

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 14, 2019:

Adirondack:

Add Peter Fitzgerald, G added as EBUG

Add Alex Tonge, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Delete Ara Nazarian, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/8)

Delete Conor Riley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/30)

Delete Evan Cormier, G recalled to Binghamton by New Jersey

Add Blake Thompson, D activated from reserve [12/13]

Delete Ara Nazarian, F placed on reserve [12/13]

Allen:

Add Stepan Falkovsky, D activated from reserve

Delete Olivier Archambault, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Robbie Hall, D activated from reserve

Delete Logan Nelson, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve

Delete Hugo Roy, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Chad McDonald, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Matt Iacopelli, F activated from reserve

Delete Brennan Sanford, F placed on reserve

Delete Boston Leier, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/14)

Kansas City:

Delete Michael Parks, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Norfolk:

Add Brandon Rumble, D activated from reserve

Add Charlie O'Connor, F activated from reserve

Delete Roman Ammirato, F placed on reserve

Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Steven Swavely, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Luke Stork, F placed on reserve

Delete Marly Quince, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve

Delete Scott Davidson, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Brendan Smith, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Billy Exell, F activated from reserve

Delete Lane Bauer, F placed on reserve

