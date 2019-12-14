ECHL Transactions - December 14
December 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 14, 2019:
Adirondack:
Add Peter Fitzgerald, G added as EBUG
Add Alex Tonge, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Delete Ara Nazarian, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/8)
Delete Conor Riley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/30)
Delete Evan Cormier, G recalled to Binghamton by New Jersey
Add Blake Thompson, D activated from reserve [12/13]
Delete Ara Nazarian, F placed on reserve [12/13]
Allen:
Add Stepan Falkovsky, D activated from reserve
Delete Olivier Archambault, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Robbie Hall, D activated from reserve
Delete Logan Nelson, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve
Delete Hugo Roy, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Chad McDonald, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Matt Iacopelli, F activated from reserve
Delete Brennan Sanford, F placed on reserve
Delete Boston Leier, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/14)
Kansas City:
Delete Michael Parks, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Norfolk:
Add Brandon Rumble, D activated from reserve
Add Charlie O'Connor, F activated from reserve
Delete Roman Ammirato, F placed on reserve
Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Steven Swavely, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Luke Stork, F placed on reserve
Delete Marly Quince, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve
Delete Scott Davidson, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Brendan Smith, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Billy Exell, F activated from reserve
Delete Lane Bauer, F placed on reserve
