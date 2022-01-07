Wild Outlasted by Griffins, Fall 3-1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Iowa Wild (12-12-2-2; 28 pts.) fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins (13-10-3-1; 30 pts.) at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Jan. 7 by a score of 3-1. Wild defenseman Jon Lizotte recorded Iowa's lone goal in his return from injury, and newly acquired goaltender Zane McIntyre made 24 saves in his Wild debut.

Griffins forward Chase Pearson scored the game's first goal at 7:25 of the first period to give Grand Rapids a 1-0 lead.

At 13:47 of the first period, Grand Rapids forward Josh Dickinson sent a wrist shot past McIntyre to make the score 2-0 in favor of the Griffins.

The Wild and the Griffins headed into the first intermission with Grand Rapids up 2-0. Iowa outshot Grand Rapids 13-12 in the first period.

Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 10-9 in the second stanza, but neither team was able to find the back of the net in the period. After two periods, Grand Rapids led 2-0 and the Wild and the Griffins were tied 22-22 in shots.

With McIntyre pulled as a result of a delayed Grand Rapids penalty, Lizotte wired a slap shot from the right point past Griffins goaltender Calvin Pickard (35 saves) at 16:08 of the third period to make the score 2-1, Griffins. Wild forward Adam Beckman and Wild defenseman Kevin Czuczman recorded assists on Lizotte's tally.

With 1:32 remaining in the third period, the Wild pulled McIntyre for the extra attacker with an offensive zone faceoff upcoming. However, Griffins forward Taro Hirose scored on the empty net just eight seconds later at 18:36 of the third period to give the Griffins a 3-1 lead.

With 58-seconds remaining in the game, the Wild once again pulled McIntyre for the extra attacker but could not mount a comeback as the Griffins prevailed 3-1.

Iowa outshot Grand Rapids 14-5 in the third period and 36-27 overall.

The Griffins went 0-for-3 on the power play and the Wild did not have a power play opportunity in the game.

Up next for the Wild, a road contest in Chicago on Saturday, Jan. 8 to take on the Wolves at 7 p.m. CT.

