Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7:05 p.m.

(Syracuse, NY) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, tonight against the Syracuse Crunch at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning. The Bears enter tonight's game having won four straight contests. This is Hershey's final visit to Syracuse this season.

Hershey Bears (16-9-2-1) at Syracuse Crunch (9-10-2-1)

January 7, 2022 | 7:05 P.M. | Game #29 | Upstate Medical University Arena

Referees: Philip Kasko (#96), Michael Zyla (#4)

Linespersons: Tory Carissimo (#54), Brian Oliver (#74)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (Joined in progress)

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears earned a 4-3 overtime win on Wednesday, defeating the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at GIANT Center to earn a season-high fourth straight win. Joe Snively started the scoring just 17 seconds into the game, and Shane Gersich added to the lead to make it 2-0 Hershey just five minutes into the game. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored on a miscue by Lehigh Valley goaltender Pat Nagle at 7:45 of the middle frame to make it 3-0, but the Phantoms scored three straight goals, including the tying marker from Egor Zamula with just 17 seconds to play in regulation to force overtime. In the extra session, Joe Snively tallied his team-leading 10th goal of the season at 57 seconds to give Hershey the win. The Crunch return to action tonight after earning a 2-1 victory at Rochester on Wednesday. Gabriel Dumont had the game-winning goal for Syracuse, and Max Lagace stopped 17 shots to earn the win.

BIG MAC MILESTONE:

Hershey defenseman Dylan McIlrath assisted on Shane Gersich's first period goal on Wednesday, giving the veteran blue liner a personal milestone. The helper earned McIlrath the 100th point of his professional career. A total of 95 of the 6'4" defenseman's points have come in his 452-game AHL career. With the Bears this season, McIlrath has scored five points (2g, 3a) in 26 games.

SYRACUSE SIDELINED:

Due to COVID-19 protocol issues for the Crunch and a variety of their opponents, Syracuse just returned to the ice on Wednesday for the first time since Dec. 15. The Crunch played just four games in the month of December. Syracuse has played just 22 games this season, tied for the lowest mark in the AHL with the San Diego Gulls.

SEASON SERIES SO FAR:

Tonight is the third of four meetings between the two Eastern Conference foes and marks Hershey's final visit to Syracuse. Each team has won a game in enemy territory so far this season and each game has gone beyond regulation. The Crunch upended the Bears at GIANT Center, 3-2, in overtime on Oct. 27. Charles Hudon had the winning goal in the extra session. Hershey then defeated the Crunch on the road on Nov. 13, scoring a 5-4 shootout win. Joe Snively leads Hershey with three points (2g, 1a) in the two games versus the Crunch, while Hudon has collected five points (1g, 4a) versus the Bears.

DISCIPLINE AND THE PK:

Hershey's discipline and penalty kill has been strong during the club's recent string of success. Hershey has allowed just two power plays against in each of the past three games, going a perfect 6-for-6 on the kill in that span. Hershey has allowed three or less power plays against in each of the past six games, going 13-for-15 (86.7%) on the kill in that stretch. The Chocolate and White will look to keep that success going tonight against a Syracuse club that has gone 3-for-11 (27.3%) on the power play versus Hershey this season.

STREAKING BEARS:

Hershey forward Joe Snivley has collected points in four straight games for the Bears, posting two goals and three assists in that time frame. Shane Gersish enters tonight's game on a three-game point streak, notching three goals and three assists in the stretch. Additionally, forward Drake Rymsha has assists in three consecutive contests for the Bears.

