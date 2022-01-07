Columbus Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Scott Harrington to AHL's Cleveland Monsters

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have assigned defenseman Scott Harrington from the taxi squad to the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Harrington, 28, has registered an assist with six penalty minutes and five shots, while averaging 14:28 of ice time in seven games with the Blue Jackets in 2021-22. He has collected 7-30-37 and 69 penalty minutes in 185 career games with the Blue Jackets since being acquired in a trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs on June 25, 2016.

The Kingston, Ontario native has recorded 7-31-38 and 77 penalty minutes in 210 career outings over eight seasons with the Blue Jackets, Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins since making his debut in 2014-15. He has added 8-31-39, 89 penalty minutes and a cumulative +31 plus/minus rating in 146 career AHL games, including skating in three contests with the Monsters this season. The 6-2, 204-pound blueliner was originally selected by the Penguins in the second round, 54th overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action Saturday when they host the New Jersey Devils. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised live on Bally Sports Ohio with coverage beginning with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game can also be heard on the Columbus Blue Jackets Radio Network, including flagship station 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at bluejackets.com.

