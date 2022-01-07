Canucks Sign Guay to PTO
January 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed forward Nicolas Guay to a professional try out agreement.
Guay, 22, joins Abbotsford from the University of New Brunswick of USPORTS, where he has recorded 25 points (14-11-25) through 18 games this season. Prior to joining the University of New Brunswick, the 6'0, 183-pound forward spent five seasons in the QMJHL as a member of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, Drummondville Voltigeurs, Saint John Sea Dogs and Rimouski Océanic. The Chateauguay, QC product registered 240 points (109-131-240) through 266 games during his QMJHL career. Guay served as Drummondville's captain for two seasons and led the Sea Dogs as their captain in his lone season with Saint John.
Additional roster update: The Abbotsford Canucks have mutually agreed to release defenceman Cameron Schilling from his AHL contract.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2022
- Canucks Sign Guay to PTO - Abbotsford Canucks
- T-Birds Begin 3-Game Canadian Set in Belleville - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- IceHogs All-Time Leading Scorer Brandon Pirri Returns to Stateline on PTO - Rockford IceHogs
- Pittsburgh Assigns Zohorna to WBS - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview vs. San Jose: January 7 & 8 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Heat Take on Gulls Friday in San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward P.C. Labrie to AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Kick off Road Trip in Rochester - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Columbus Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Scott Harrington to AHL's Cleveland Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Penguins vs. Comets - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs Open 2022 with Showdown vs. Wolves on $2 Bud Light Friday - Rockford IceHogs
- Bakersfield Beats Abby 6-2 on Thursday Night - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.