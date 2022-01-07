Canucks Sign Guay to PTO

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed forward Nicolas Guay to a professional try out agreement.

Guay, 22, joins Abbotsford from the University of New Brunswick of USPORTS, where he has recorded 25 points (14-11-25) through 18 games this season. Prior to joining the University of New Brunswick, the 6'0, 183-pound forward spent five seasons in the QMJHL as a member of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, Drummondville Voltigeurs, Saint John Sea Dogs and Rimouski Océanic. The Chateauguay, QC product registered 240 points (109-131-240) through 266 games during his QMJHL career. Guay served as Drummondville's captain for two seasons and led the Sea Dogs as their captain in his lone season with Saint John.

Additional roster update: The Abbotsford Canucks have mutually agreed to release defenceman Cameron Schilling from his AHL contract.

