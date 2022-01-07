Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward P.C. Labrie to AHL Contract

January 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward P.C. Labrie to a two-year AHL contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Labrie, 35, has skated in 21 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack this season tallying two goals and six assists. Last season, the Baie-Comeau, Quebec appeared in 19 contests with the Eisbären Berlin posting two goals.

Labrie is a veteran of 650 AHL games since 2007, including 77 with the Crunch from 2012 to 2014. He has posted a career total 206 points (91g, 115a) with Hartford, Bakersfield, Tucson, Milwaukee, Rockford, Syracuse, Norfolk, Peoria and Manitoba. The 6-foot-3, 234-pound forward has also played in 46 NHL games, all with the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2011 to 2014, tallying five points (2g, 3a).

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.