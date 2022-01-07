Wolf Pack Kick off Road Trip in Rochester

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will hit the road and visit New York state for the first time this season. The Wolf Pack roll into Blue Cross Arena to faceoff against the Rochester Americans for the second time in five days, opening a two-game North Division trip that will see them in Utica tomorrow night.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the second of four meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Americans this season, and the final meeting this month. The sides will meet next when they return to Hartford on Saturday, February 12th, before the season series wraps up on April 16th back at Blue Cross Arena. This is the first trip to Rochester for the Wolf Pack since November 22nd, 2019.

On that night, the Americans scored a 4-0 victory on home ice with Andrew Oglevie scoring the winning goal. Andrew Hammond made 25 saves for the shutout victory. In the first meeting this season, the Americans scored a 4-3 victory at the XL Center, with Arttu Ruotsalainen scoring the winning goal. Hartford last defeated Rochester on December 22nd, 2018, in Rochester by a score of 5-1.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

Last time out, the Wolf Pack suffered a 4-3 setback on Sunday afternoon at the hands of the Americans. Forward Lauri Pajuniemi opened the scoring 5:15 into the game, while Mike O'Leary scored his first two goals of the season. Hartford surrendered three unanswered goals, however, falling behind 4-2 in the tilt. Despite a late push and a goal, the Wolf Pack could not complete the comeback.

Veteran forward Anthony Greco leads active Wolf Pack skaters in points with 22 (7 g, 15 a). Greco and Pajuniemi are tied for the team lead with seven goals each. Adam Húska leads active goalies with a 2-5-2 record and a .915 save percentage.

The New York Rangers reassigned defenseman Tarmo Reunanen from the Wolf Pack to the taxi squad on Tuesday afternoon, while reassigning defenseman Matthew Robertson to Hartford. The Wolf Pack also released defensemen Michael Brodzinski and Mike Lee from their PTOs on Tuesday afternoon.

Hartford has dropped six of their last eight games overall but has gotten points in four of those eight contests to remain in third place in the Atlantic Division.

Americans Outlook:

The Americans come into tonight's game with a record of 17-10-0-0 following Wednesday night's 2-1 loss against the Syracuse Crunch at Blue Cross Arena. Forward Ryan MacInnis scored at the 19:55 mark of the second period to cut the deficit to 2-1 from 2-0, but the Amerks were unable to find the equalizer in the third period. The Americans outshot the Crunch 10-2 in the final frame.

Captain Michael Mersch leads the Amerks with 29 points (16 g, 13 a) on the season. Rookies JJ Peterka (6 g, 19 a) and Jack Quinn (11 g, 13 a) are second and third on the team in scoring with 25 and 24 points respectively. Michael Houser leads active goalies with five wins on the campaign.

The parent Buffalo Sabres reassigned MacInnis from the Americans to the taxi squad on Thursday morning.

Game Information:

The Wolf Pack conclude their back-to-back weekend road trip tomorrow night in Utica when they face the Comets for the first time this season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, January 12th, when they take on the Charlotte Checkers in the second of six meetings this season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

