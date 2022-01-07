Game Preview vs. San Jose: January 7 & 8

The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the San Jose Barracuda on Jan. 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. PT at SAP Arena.

NOTES

The Silver Knights record is currently 14-7-2-1. They rank third in the Pacific Division.

Henderson and San Jose have not met since the 2020-21 playoffs, where HSK defeated SJ, 4-1, eliminating them from playoffs.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The San Jose Barracuda's season record is currently 11-14-1. They rank eighth in the Pacific Division.

The current point leader for San Jose is Scott Reedy, who is currently called up to the San Jose Sharks, with 23 (14G, 9A). The second highest point leader is Joachim Blinchfeld with 19 (10G, 9A).

KNIGHTLY RECAP

The Silver Knights last played at home on Jan. 1, where they were triumphant with an OT win against the Bakersfield Condors. Jonas Rondbjerg earned two goals for Henderson during the matchup, one late in the first period and another during the third, which tied up the game and sent it into OT. Colt Conrad scored the game-winning goal for Henderson, resulting in a 3-2 win. Goaltender Dylan Ferguson successfully blocked 34 of 36 shots on goal during the contest.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: 18 points (10G, 8A)

Daniil Miromanov: 18 points (3G, 15A)

Ben Jones: 13 points (10G, 3A)

Jonas Rondbjerg: 12 points (6G, 6A)

Jake Leschyshyn: 11 points (6G, 5A)

Maxim Marushev: 10 points (3G, 7A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Watch: AHLtv

Listen: 1230 The Game

