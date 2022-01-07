Wolves Add Goalies as Lyon Recalled

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves announced Friday that they have signed goaltenders Michael Lackey and Caydon Edwards to professional tryout contracts (PTOs) while goaltender Alex Lyon has been recalled from loan by the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes.

Lyon ranks second among all American Hockey League goaltenders with a 1.79 goals-against average. The 29-year-old Baudette, Minnesota, native also owns a 9-1-1 record, a .929 save percentage and 2 shutouts in 11 appearances for the Wolves. During the Wolves' current 12-game winning streak that tied the franchise record, Lyon has posted a 6-0-0 record with a 1.63 GAA and .940 save percentage.

Lackey, 24, joins the Wolves from the ECHL's Indy Fuel. He has posted a 1-2-0 record with a 4.02 goals-against average and an .871 save percentage in three appearances. Lackey played for three seasons at Harvard University - he was teammates with Wolves center Jack Drury in 2018-19 - and spent his final season at Providence College.

Edwards, 30, has played most recently for the West Bend Bombers in the Great Lakes Hockey League. The Bridgenorth, Ontario, native has appeared in five games for the Bombers this season.

Lackey and Edwards will be available tonight when the Central Division-leading Wolves go for their 13th straight win Friday at Rockford. The Wolves then host the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. Saturday for Adopt-A-Dog Night, presented by Premier Veterinary Group, and the Cleveland Monsters at 3 p.m. Sunday on Papa Johns Family Sunday. For the best ticket specials, visit ChicagoWolves.com or contact a Wolves representative directly at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.

