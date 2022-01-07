Dallas Stars Reassign Defenseman Thomas Harley to Texas

Texas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley

(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Bonander) Texas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Bonander)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned defenseman Thomas Harley to the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Harley, 20, has skated in eight NHL games with Dallas this season, recording nine shots on goal, eight blocked shots and five hits in 13:05 time on ice per game. The defenseman has also recorded seven assists (0-7=7) in 17 AHL contests with Texas in 2021-22. His seven assists are tied for second among Texas defensemen and share fifth among all team skaters, while he shares second among team blueliners with seven points. Harley also leads Texas defensemen and is tied for second among all team skaters with four assists on the power play.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound native of Syracuse, N.Y. was selected by Dallas in the first round (18th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

