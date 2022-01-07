IceHogs Open 2022 with Showdown vs. Wolves on $2 Bud Light Friday

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs welcome the Chicago Wolves to BMO Harris Bank Center for their first action of 2022 on $2 Bud Light Friday at 7:00. Tonight is the sixth of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season.

Know Before You Go - Join us Tonight at the BMO!

Wear Your Mask - All fans entering the BMO Harris Bank Center over the age of two are required to wear a face mask that completely covers their nose and mouth, except when actively eating or drinking.

Your Phone is Your Ticket - All guests are required to enter IceHogs home games at the BMO Harris Bank Center using a mobile ticket. Be sure to download the IceHogs mobile app, as no printouts or screenshots will be accepted. Download the IceHogs app here!

Leave Your Bags/Purses at Home - The Rockford IceHogs and BMO Harris Bank Center will continue to enforce their clear-bag gameday policy. Clear Back Policy

Cashless Payments Only - Don't forget the BMO Harris Bank Center is a fully cashless arena; cash will not be accepted for food, beverage, and merchandise purchases.

$2 Bud Light Friday Tonight!

Toast to 2022 and enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets

IceHogs and Wolves Ready to Rumble into New Year

The IceHogs and Wolves are in action for the first time in 2022 tonight BMO Harris Bank Center. For the IceHogs, tonight is their first game since Dec. 21 against Milwaukee after an extended Holiday break due to postponements and COVID-19 protocols. For this Wolves, this will be their first action since Dec. 18.

IceHogs and Wolves Re-Rack Schedule; Will Now Face Each Other in April

Earlier this week, the IceHogs along with the Wolves announced rescheduled dates that were postponed over the Holidays due to COVID-19 protocols. The IceHogs will now host the Wolves on Saturday, Apr. 30 at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and visit them on Tuesday, Apr. 19 at 7 p.m. at Allstate Arena. Full Details & Ticket Information

Wolves Hot to Trot into 2022

Entering tonight's showdown, the Wolves are riding an AHL season-long 12-game winning streak and an impressive 13-game point streak (12-0-0-1). The last regulation loss came on Nov. 19 in Rockford with the IceHogs claiming a 6-3 victory. Since Nov. 14, the Wolves have picked up points in 15 of their last 16 games and two of their four regulation losses so far this season have come against the IceHogs (Oct. 16 at Chicago, 5-3 and Nov. 19 at Rockford, 6-3).

Full Rosters & Media Notes

The Rockford IceHogs travel to Milwaukee to take on the Admirals tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Tune in to all of the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank!

The IceHogs are back in action at BMO Harris Bank Center and started a season-long seven game homestand on Tuesday, Jan. 11 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. on a $2 Taco Tuesday and a Winning Weekday! Enjoy $2 tacos and $5 craft beer and if the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Monday, Jan. 17)! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 11-11-1-1, 24 points (5th, Central Division)

Chicago: 20-4-1-1, 42 points (1st, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold):

Oct. 16 at Chicago, 5-3 Win

Nov. 12 at Rockford, 1-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Nov. 19 at Rockford, 6-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Nov. 20 at Chicago, 3-2 Shootout Win Recap & Highlights

Nov. 27 at Chicago, 2-3 Shootout Loss Recap & Highlights

Jan. 7 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Jan. 17 at Rockford, 1 p.m.

Jan. 29 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Apr. 19 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Apr. 30 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wolves 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

3-1-0-1

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

80-66-10-5

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Chicago: Ryan Warsofsky (2nd season with Wolves)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago: Carolina Hurricanes

