Pittsburgh Assigns Zohorna to WBS
January 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-assigned forward Radim Zohorna to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall.
Goaltender Louis Domingue has been assigned to Pittsburgh's taxi squad.
Zohorna, 25, played in one game with Pittsburgh, recording an assist on Jan. 2 vs. San Jose.
This season, Zohorna has skated in 21 games for the WBS Penguins this season, recording four goals, five assists and nine points. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward played his first season in North America in 2020-21 with the Penguins organization, splitting time between Pittsburgh, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, and Pittsburgh's taxi squad. With Pittsburgh, the Havlickuv, Czech Republic native recorded four points (2G-2A) in eight appearances.
The undrafted Zohorna played parts of seven seasons in the Czech Republic's top professional league between 2014-21, the Czech Extraliga, split between BK Mlada Boleslav and HC Kometa Brno.
The Penguins next home game is Friday, Jan. 14, when they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
It's an EYEWITNESS NEWS FAN FRIDAY, with $16 lower bowl tickets and $2 drafts from 6-7:30pm.
Puck drop for Penguins vs. Phantoms will be 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22- game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
