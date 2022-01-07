Preview: Penguins vs. Comets

January 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (9-12-1-2, 21 pts, .438%, 7th in Atlantic Division) at Utica Comets (18-2-3-0, 39 pts, .848%, 1st in North Division)

Jan. 7 | 7:05 PM ET | Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium

SEASON SERIES

DATE TIME VISITING TEAM SCORE HOME TEAM SCORE RESULT

Fri., Jan. 7 - WBS - UTI - -

Sat., Mar. 19 - UTI - WBS - -

TEAM LEADERS

CATEGORY | PENGUINS | CHECKERS

GOALS | Valtteri Puustien - 7 | Fabian Zetterlund - 9

ASSISTS | Jordy Bellerive & Valtteri Puustinen - 9 | Chase De Leo & Reilly Walsh - 14

POINTS | Valtteri Puustinen - 16 | Chase De Leo - 20

PIM | Sam Poulin - 29 | A.J. Greer (y) - 52

WINS | Filip Lindberg - 4 | Akira Schmid (y) & Nico Daws - 8

GAA | Louis Domigue (x) - 2.69 | Akira Schmid (y) - 1.60

x = currently with Pittsburgh

y = currently with New Jersey

NEWS AND NOTES

WBS PENGUINS

The Penguins have't played since December 29, when they faced the Hershey Bears on the road. Their Dec. 31 ad Jan. 1 games against the Cleveland Monsters were postponed due to COVID-19 regulations with the Monsters.

The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired acquired Alex Nylander from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Sam Lafferty earlier this week, and assigned the former top-10 draft pick to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Nylander is poised to make his WBS debut this evening.

UTICA COMETS

The Comets have the top record in the AHL this season, but are just 3-1-3 since December 1. They are coming off a 6-4 loss to the Toronto Marlies on the road - just the team's second regulation loss of the season.

Goaltender Akira Schmid leads the AHL with a 1.60 goals against average ad a .944 save percentage, but he is currently on recall with the New Jersey Devils

The Penguins next home game is Friday, Jan. 14, when they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

It's an EYEWITNESS NEWS FAN FRIDAY, with $16 lower bowl tickets and $2 drafts from 6-7:30pm.

Puck drop for Penguins vs. Phantoms will be 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22- game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

