Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Kyle Rau from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Kyle Rau from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the taxi squad.

Rau, 29 (10/24/92), has recorded 19 points (8-11=19), a plus-4 rating and 52 shots on goal in 20 games with Iowa this season. He ranks T-1st on the team in goals, second in scoring, T-2nd in assists and T-3rd in plus/minus rating. The 5-foot-9, 171-pound native of Eden Prairie, Minn., also ranks T-3rd in the AHL with three game-winning goals.

Rau has also appeared in three games with Minnesota this season. He owns seven points (2-5=7) in 59 career NHL contests with Florida and the Wild (2015-21). Rau was originally selected by Florida in the third round (91st overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft and signed as a free agent with Minnesota on July 1, 2017. He wears sweater No. 37 with the Wild.

Minnesota hosts the Washington Capitals on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. CT. Iowa plays in Grand Rapids against the Griffins on Friday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. CT.

