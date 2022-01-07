Wolves' Long Winning Streak Ends

ROCKFORD, ILLINOIS - Playing for the first time in 20 days, the Chicago Wolves took a 8-0 loss Friday night against the Rockford IceHogs to bring their franchise-record-tying 12-game winning streak to a close.

The Central Division-leading Wolves (20-5-1-1) had not dropped a game since Nov. 20, but Lukas Reichel posted two goals and two assists to lead the way for the IceHogs (12-11-1-1).

The Wolves had to scramble Friday to find goaltenders after an unlikely scenario played out following their morning skate. Alex Lyon, ranked second among all AHL goaltenders with a 1.79 goals-against average, was recalled from loan by the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes three hours before puck drop. Beck Warm, expected to be Lyon's backup for the game, had been ruled out a few hours earlier after suffering an injury during morning skate.

The Wolves signed Indy Fuel (ECHL) backup goaltender Michael Lackey to a professional tryout contract Friday afternoon and he drove from Indianapolis to Rockford to play. The 24-year-old from Washington, D.C. posted 27 saves in his AHL debut. The Wolves also signed local semipro goaltender Caydon Edwards to serve as the backup.

Rockford earned the game's first goal during 4-on-4 action at 5:49 of the first period when Alec Regula collected the puck along the back boards and fed an open Reichel in the slot for a quick shot.

Rockford recorded three goals in a four-minute stretch early in the second period to stretch the lead to 4-0. Andrei Altybarmakian scored at 1:46 on a 3-on-2 rush, Chad Yetman jumped out of the penalty box to score on a breakaway at 4:34 and Reichel scored again when he found a loose puck just outside the crease at 5:49.

IceHogs goaltender Collin Delia (5-4-1) posted 30 saves to register his first shutout of the season.

The Wolves return to Allstate Arena for the first time since Dec. 18 when they host the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. Saturday on Adopt-a-Dog Night, presented by Premier Veterinary Group. They also host the Cleveland Monsters at 3 p.m. Sunday for Papa Johns Family Sunday. To get the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or email WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.

ICEHOGS 8, WOLVES 0

Chicago 0 0 0 -- 0

Rockford 1 5 2 -- 8

First Period-1, Rockford, Reichel 9 (Regula, McLaughlin), 5:49.

Penalties-Osipov, Rockford (interference), 4:57; Keane, Chicago (holding), 5:07.

Second Period-2, Rockford, Altybarmakian 1 (Reichel, Kalynuk), 1:46; 3, Rockford, Yetman 1 (Regula, Morrison), 4:34; 4, Rockford, Reichel 10 (Barratt, Teply), 5:49 pp; 5, Rockford, Pour 3 (Mitchell), 14:12; 6, Rockford, Teply 1 (Reichel, Altybarmakian), 16:20.

Penalties-Yetman, Rockford (slashing), 2:28; Smallman, Chicago (cross-checking), 4:51; Gust, Chicago (slashing), 12:06; Keane, Chicago (fighting), 16:35; Barratt, Rockford (fighting), 16:35; Pour, Rockford (slashing), 17:13;

Third Period-7, Rockford, Busdeker 3 (Pirri), 8:56; 8, Rockford, Morrison 1 (Yetman), 9:09.

Penalties-Altybarmakian, Rockford (hooking), 0:58; Phillips, Rockford (interference), 18:21.

Shots on goal-Chicago 10-9-11-30; Rockford 11-14-10-35. Power plays-Chicago 0-5; Rockford 1-3. Goalies-Chicago, Lackey (27-35); Rockford, Delia (30-30). Referees-Mike Dietrich and Jonathon Sitarski. Linesmen-Mike Daltrey and Jonathan Sladek.

