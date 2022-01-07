IceHogs All-Time Leading Scorer Brandon Pirri Returns to Stateline on PTO

January 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs today announced that forward Brandon Pirri has agreed to terms on a professional tryout (PTO) agreement with the club.

Pirri, 30, takes the ice for the first time in 2021-22 after skating in seven games with the IceHogs last season, scoring eight goals and two assists for 10 points including a hat trick performance on Apr. 7 vs. Chicago and a pair of two-goal games (Mar. 3 vs. Grand Rapids and May 10 at Chicago).

In 369 career AHL contests, Pirri recorded 339 points (138G, 201A) and won the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the AHL's top point-scorer with 75 points (22G, 53A) during the 2012-13 season with the IceHogs and appeared in four AHL All-Star Games (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019). He is the IceHogs' all-time leader in points (210) and assists (134), ranks third in team history with 76 goals, trailing Jeremy Morin (90), and is sixth with 245 games played. Current IceHogs defenseman Ryan Stanton is seventh with 244 games played with the IceHogs.

Pirri is also the IceHogs all-time leader in shootout goals (17), shootout attempts (30), game-winning goals (15), power-play points (64, 21G, 43A), multi-point games (51) and two-point games (38). On Apr 12, 2013, Pirri set the IceHogs' all-time, single-game record with six points and five assists in a 7-3 victory over the Chicago Wolves at BMO Harris Bank Center.

In the NHL, the 6-foot-1, 181-pound forward picked up 121 points (72G, 49A) in 276 games over 11 seasons with Chicago, Florida, Anaheim, New York and Vegas.

The IceHogs are back in action at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Jan. 7 against the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. on a $2 Bud Light Friday! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets

Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.