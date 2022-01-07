Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to Monsters
January 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets assigned defenseman Jake Christiansen to the Monsters. In one appearance for Columbus this season, Christiansen posted an even rating and added 5-13-18 with 17 penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 21 appearances for the Monsters this year.
A 6'1", 194 lb. left-shooting native of West Vancouver, BC, Christiansen, 22, tallied 8-25-33 with 31 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 58 career AHL appearances for the Stockton Heat and Cleveland during a portion of the 2019-20 season and the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns. In five WHL seasons with the Everett Silvertips from 2015-20, Christiansen registered 50-102-152 with 114 penalty minutes and a +84 rating. In 2019-20, Christiansen was named to the WHL's Second All-Star Team. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with Columbus on March 4, 2020.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2022
- Canucks Sign Guay to PTO - Abbotsford Canucks
- T-Birds Begin 3-Game Canadian Set in Belleville - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- IceHogs All-Time Leading Scorer Brandon Pirri Returns to Stateline on PTO - Rockford IceHogs
- Pittsburgh Assigns Zohorna to WBS - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview vs. San Jose: January 7 & 8 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Heat Take on Gulls Friday in San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward P.C. Labrie to AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Kick off Road Trip in Rochester - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Columbus Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Scott Harrington to AHL's Cleveland Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Penguins vs. Comets - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs Open 2022 with Showdown vs. Wolves on $2 Bud Light Friday - Rockford IceHogs
- Bakersfield Beats Abby 6-2 on Thursday Night - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to Monsters
- Columbus Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Scott Harrington to AHL's Cleveland Monsters
- American Hockey League Announces Rescheduled Monsters Game at Lehigh Valley
- Monsters Recall Forward Zach Jordan from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings
- Monsters Announce Three Roster Moves