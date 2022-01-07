Monsters Rally to Pick up Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Admirals

MILWAUKEE - The Cleveland Monsters fell in overtime to the Milwaukee Admirals 4-3 on Friday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 10-8-4-3 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Billy Sweezey started the scoring at 2:35 of the opening period with his third of the season, but Milwaukee answered with a tally from Graham Knott off feeds from Joseph LaBate and Anthony Richard at 8:12 to send the game to the first intermission knotted at 1. Milwaukee took a 2-1 lead courtesy of a Tommy Novak power play goal, assisted by Rocco Grimaldi and Cole Schneider at 2:29 of the second period. Grimaldi added a power play goal of his own at 13:50 off assists from Novak and Cole Smith to give the Admirals a two goal advantage. The Monsters struck back, however, with Brendan Gaunce's ninth of the year from Tim Berni and Kevin Stenlund at 14:15 to cut the deficit in half, before a Josh Dunne breakaway goal, assisted by Cole Clayton, sent the game into the final stanza tied 3-3. After a scoreless third period, the game went to overtime where Anthony Richard potted the game winner for Milwaukee off a Cole Smith feed with 0:18 left on the clock.

Cleveland's Cam Johnson made 34 stops in the overtime defeat while Milwaukee's Connor Ingram made 25 saves for the victory.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 2 0 0 - 3

MIL 1 2 0 1 - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 28 0/0 1/3 11 min / 4 inf

MIL 38 2/3 0/0 5 min / 1 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Johnson OT 34 3 0-0-1

MIL Ingram W 25 3 10-10-2

Cleveland Record: 10-8-4-3, 4th North Division

Milwaukee Record: 12-6-2-0, 6th Central Division

