Monsters Rally to Pick up Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Admirals
January 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
MILWAUKEE - The Cleveland Monsters fell in overtime to the Milwaukee Admirals 4-3 on Friday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 10-8-4-3 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Billy Sweezey started the scoring at 2:35 of the opening period with his third of the season, but Milwaukee answered with a tally from Graham Knott off feeds from Joseph LaBate and Anthony Richard at 8:12 to send the game to the first intermission knotted at 1. Milwaukee took a 2-1 lead courtesy of a Tommy Novak power play goal, assisted by Rocco Grimaldi and Cole Schneider at 2:29 of the second period. Grimaldi added a power play goal of his own at 13:50 off assists from Novak and Cole Smith to give the Admirals a two goal advantage. The Monsters struck back, however, with Brendan Gaunce's ninth of the year from Tim Berni and Kevin Stenlund at 14:15 to cut the deficit in half, before a Josh Dunne breakaway goal, assisted by Cole Clayton, sent the game into the final stanza tied 3-3. After a scoreless third period, the game went to overtime where Anthony Richard potted the game winner for Milwaukee off a Cole Smith feed with 0:18 left on the clock.
Cleveland's Cam Johnson made 34 stops in the overtime defeat while Milwaukee's Connor Ingram made 25 saves for the victory.
The Monsters visit the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, January 8, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 2 0 0 - 3
MIL 1 2 0 1 - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 28 0/0 1/3 11 min / 4 inf
MIL 38 2/3 0/0 5 min / 1 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Johnson OT 34 3 0-0-1
MIL Ingram W 25 3 10-10-2
Cleveland Record: 10-8-4-3, 4th North Division
Milwaukee Record: 12-6-2-0, 6th Central Division
