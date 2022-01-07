Griffins Extend Win Streak to Four

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins extended their season-high win streak to four-games after a thrilling 3-1 victory over the Iowa Wild on Friday at Van Andel Arena. The win pushed the Griffins' point streak to five games (4-0-1-0).

Calvin Pickard recorded 35 saves while Taro Hirose stretched his scoring streak (3-2-5) to three games, as the former Michigan State Spartan notched his third goal over the last three contests. Defenseman Gordi Myer earned his first AHL point on an assist.

The shots were close for both teams in the opening period, 13 to 12 favoring Iowa, but it was Grand Rapids who made them count. At 7:25, Chase Pearson rushed to get the puck from behind the net. He then wrapped around the right post to put the disc through the legs of Zane McIntyre and gave the Griffins a 1-0 lead. This tally marked Pearson's first goal since Oct. 30 against Chicago.

With 6:13 remaining in the first, Matt Berry at the right wing connected with a streaking Josh Dickinson. From the slot, Dickinson fired a laser into the net to extend Grand Rapids' advantage.

The second period belonged to the Griffins' defense and Pickard, as none of Iowa's nine shots helped the Wild to answer back. The best opportunity of the frame came when Jonatan Berggren rattled the crossbar on a power play early on in the stanza.

After a scoreless middle frame, Iowa looked to get on the board in the third. At 16:08, Adam Beckman at the right boards passed to Jon Lizotte. Lizotte, just above the right-wing circle, sent a wrister through traffic over the shoulder of Pickard and reduced the Wild deficit to one.

With 1:32 remaining in regulation, Iowa pulled McIntyre out of net, bringing in an extra skater hoping to tie the game. However, the Griffins managed to play stifling defense and registered an empty netter at 18:36. Hirose ripped a long shot from the red line, giving Grand Rapids a 3-1 victory.

Notes

*2017 Calder Cup champions Joe Hicketts (2016-21) and Dominic Turgeon (2016-21) played in their first game in Grand Rapids as a visitor.

*The Griffins did not give up a penalty for the first time this season.

*Kyle Criscuolo saw his career-high 10-game point streak (7-11-18) from Nov. 20-Jan. 5 come to an end.

Iowa 0 0 1 - 1

Grand Rapids 2 0 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Pearson 4 (Myer, Berggren), 7:25. 2, Grand Rapids, Dickinson 2 (Berry, Newpower), 13:47. Penalties-McLeod Ia (roughing), 11:07.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Shaw Ia (high-sticking), 3:34.

3rd Period-3, Iowa, Lizotte 2 (Beckman, Czuczman), 16:08. 4, Grand Rapids, Hirose 7 18:36 (EN). Penalties-Chaffee Ia (goaltender interference), 2:04.

Shots on Goal-Iowa 13-9-14-36. Grand Rapids 12-10-5-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Iowa 0 / 0; Grand Rapids 0 / 3.

Goalies-Iowa, McIntyre 2-2-0 (26 shots-24 saves). Grand Rapids, Pickard 12-7-3 (36 shots-35 saves).

A-5,382

Three Stars

1. GR Pickard (W, 35 saves); 2. GR Pearson (goal); 3. GR Dickinson (game-winning goal)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 13-10-3-1 (30 pts.) / Sat. Jan. 8 vs. Cleveland 7 p.m.

Iowa: 12-12-2-2 (26 pts.) / Sat. Jan. 8 at Chicago 7 p.m. CST

