Reichel's Four-Point Night Rockets IceHogs to 8-0 Victory over Wolves

January 7, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, IL - Forward Lukas Reichel registered a season-high, four-point performance (2G, 2A) and goaltender Collin Delia made 30-saves for his first shutout of the season to catapult the Rockford IceHogs (12-11-1-1) over the Chicago Wolves (20-5-1-1) with an 8-0 victory at BMO Harris Bank Center Friday evening.

Tonight's contest is the most goals the IceHogs have scored since Feb. 8, 2014 in an 8-3 win over Iowa and came one goal shy of tying the team's all-time record (9, 4/19/13 at San Antonio, 9-4 Win).

In their first action in 17 days after a prolonged Holiday break, the IceHogs welcomed 2022 for the first time this evening and opened the game scoring 5:29 with Reichel's team-leading ninth goal of the season, beating Wolves goaltender Michael Lackey (L, 27 saves on 35 shots) from between the faceoff circles.

The IceHogs would erupt for a season-high, five goals in the second period starting with forward Andrei Altybarmakian's first of the season 1:46 into the frame. Forward Chad Yetman followed up shortly with his first AHL goal of the year at 4:34 and Reichel buried his second of the game on the power play just over a minute later (5:49). After a brief break, forward Jakub Pour riled up the crowd again with his third of the season at 14:12 and Michal Teply registered his first-ever AHL tally at 16:20.

Moving into the final frame, D.J. Busdeker connected for his third tally of the season at 8:56 with help from forward Brandon Pirri. Pirri, the IceHogs' all-time leading scorer, joined the club after singing a professional tryout agreement earlier this afternoon. Forward Cam Morrison capped the goal-scoring frenzy with his first professional tally at 9:11.

The IceHogs went 1-for-3 on the power play while the Wolves went 0-for-5.

The Rockford IceHogs travel to Milwaukee to take on the Admirals tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Tune in to all of the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank!

The IceHogs are back in action at BMO Harris Bank Center and started a season-long seven game homestand on Tuesday, Jan. 11 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. on a $2 Taco Tuesday and a Winning Weekday! Enjoy $2 tacos and $5 craft beer and if the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Monday, Jan. 17)! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.