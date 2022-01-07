Wolf Pack Ink Liam Pecararo to Professional Tryout

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack officially announced a pair of transactions on Friday afternoon. The club has signed forward Liam Pecararo to a professional tryout from the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits. In addition, the club released forward P.C. Labrie from his PTO on Thursday afternoon.

Pecararo, a native of Canton, Massachusetts, has skated in 19 ECHL games this season with the Swamp Rabbits and scored 24 points (13 g, 11 a). The product of Northeastern University is in his third season with the Swamp Rabbits and has scored 103 points (51 g, 52 a) in 111 ECHL contests with the club.

In addition to his time with Greenville, Pecararo has skated in 14 career AHL games and scored two assists. He skated in ten games with the Springfield Thunderbirds split between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, while also appearing in four games with the Charlotte Checkers earlier this season.

Labrie, signed to a PTO on October 5th, had scored eight points (2 g, 6 a) in 21 contests with the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack return to action this weekend with a two-game road trip. The club will visit the Rochester Americans tonight at 7:05 p.m. before concluding the trip in Utica at 7:00 p.m. against the Comets on Saturday. The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, January 12th, when they play host to the Charlotte Checkers! Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com!

