Wild Fall to Admirals in a Shootout, 2-1

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (29-27-4-5; 67 pts.) were defeated 2-1 in a shootout by the Milwaukee Admirals (37-26-4-4; 82 pts.) on Wednesday, Apr. 13 at Wells Fargo Arena. Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre made 30 saves and Wild defenseman Joe Hicketts scored his third goal in his last four games in the loss.

Despite two power play opportunities for Milwaukee and one for Iowa in the first period, neither team opened the scoring. Shots in the first period favored the Wild, 11-9.

At 7:00 of the second period, a wrist shot from the point off the stick of Hicketts beat Admirals goaltender Connor Ingram (40 saves). Hicketts' goal gave the Wild a 1-0 lead and was assisted by Wild forward Mason Shaw.

Milwaukee forward Cole Schneider put a wrist shot past McIntyre on a 2-on-1 chance at 8:06 of the second period to tie the game at one goal apiece.

After both teams recorded second period tallies, Iowa and Milwaukee entered the second intermission tied 1-1. The Admirals outshot the Wild 13-10 in the second stanza and led 22-21 in shots through two periods.

Following a scoreless third period, the Wild and the Admirals prepared for overtime. Iowa led 14-7 in shots in the third period and 35-29 through the end of regulation.

McIntyre and Ingram both held their opponents scoreless in the overtime period and the Wild outshot the Admirals 6-2 in the period. At the end of overtime, Iowa led 41-31 in shots in the game.

In the shootout, Wild forwards Marco Rossi and Connor Dewar failed to convert on Iowa's first two attempts and Schneider and Admirals forward Graham Knott both scored for Milwaukee to give the Admirals a 2-1 victory.

Iowa and Milwaukee both failed to record a power play goal on the night as the Wild went 0-for-5 and the Admirals went 0-for-3.

Next on the schedule for the Wild, a road trip to Grand Rapids to play the Griffins on Friday, Apr. 15 at 6:00 p.m. CT.

