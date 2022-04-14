Bears Sign Forward Julian Napravnik to AHL Contract

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed forward Julian Napravnik to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season. Additionally, Napravnik has signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Bears and is set to join the team for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Napravnik, 24, finished tied for 3rd in the NCAA in scoring, registering 49 points (18g, 31a) in 38 games for Minnesota State University. He collected six power play goals and three game-winning goals, while leading the Mavericks in shots with 129. He was named First Team All-CCHA, earned All-USCHO Second Team honors, and helped Minnesota State to the NCAA National Championship game.

The 5'11", 174-pound forward was the WCHA's Forward of the Year, and a member of the All-WCHA First Team, after leading Minnesota State in scoring in 2020-21, tallying 28 points (10g, 18a) in 27 games. The native of Bad Nauheim, Germany recorded 123 points (45g, 78a) over 143 career games in his four seasons at Minnesota State. His 15 career game-winning goals ranks 2nd all-time in program history.

Napravnik will wear #29 for the Bears.

The Bears visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday at 7:05 p.m. The game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

