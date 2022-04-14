Henderson Falls in OT, 4-3, to Stockton

April 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights were defeated in overtime, 4-3, by the Stockton Heat on Wednesday night at The Dollar Loan Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Brendan Brisson made his professional debut and scored his first career goal early in the first period on a powerplay to open the scoring for Henderson. Daniil Miromanov netted another powerplay goal at 8:24 in the second period to put Henderson up two. Matthew Phillips put Stockton on the board with a goal late in the second period. Ben Thomson increased the lead with a goal early in the third period. Emilio Petterson then netted a Stockton goal at 13:09 in the third period. Stockton then leveled the game with an Eetu Tuulola goal shortly after. While this goal needed a review to confirm, the call was confirmed and eventually forced overtime. In OT, Byron Froese connected early to seal the win for Stockton.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights take on the Stockton Heat again this Friday, April 15 at 7 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.

