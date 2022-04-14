Jurusik and Martin Loaned to Steelheads

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the team loaned goaltender Matt Jurusik and defenseman Max Martin to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Jurusik, 24, returns to the Steelheads where he composed a 6-2-1 record, a 1.66 goals-against average (GAA) and .935 save percentage in 10 appearances this season. The rookie goaltender also posted a 9-5-3 mark, with a 3.05 GAA and .899 save percentage in 20 games for Texas.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound native of La Grange, Illinois was originally undrafted and signed an AHL contract with Texas on Dec. 28, 2021.

Martin, 22, heads back to Idaho where he compiled nine assists and a +4 rating in 16 games this season. The rookie defenseman has also picked up two assists and a -6 rating in 13 games for Texas. He turned pro during the 2020-21 season and totaled three points (1-2=3) in nine AHL games for the Stars.

The 6-foot-0, 181-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba was originally undrafted and signed a one-year AHL extension with Texas on June 10, 2021.

The Stars face the Chicago Wolves Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in the team's final two regular season home games. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

