Monsters Shutout in 6-0 Loss to Rocket
April 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 6-0 on Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 24-32-8-5 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Rocket's Jean-Sébastien Dea scored the lone goal of the opening frame at 17:09 giving the visitors a 1-0 lead. Laval added to the score in the middle frame with markers from Alex Belzile at 2:34, Nate Schnarr at 4:20 and Brandon Gignac at 6:01 bringing the score to 4-0 after 40 minutes. Dea added his second tally of the night at 1:06 of the third period before Jean-Christophe Beaudin notched the final goal at 2:17 sending the final score to 6-0.
Cleveland's Linden Marshall had 23 saves in defeat while Laval's Kevin Poulin made 27 saves for the win.
The Monsters host a rematch against the Laval Rocket on Saturday, April 16, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 0 0 - - 0
LAV 1 3 2 - - 6
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 27 0/2 1/1 4 min / 2 inf
LAV 29 0/1 2/2 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Marshall L 23 6 0-1-0
LAV Poulin W 27 0 16-7-2
Cleveland Record: 24-32-8-5, 7th North Division
Laval Record: 36-23-4-2, 2nd North Division
Cleveland Monsters center Justin Scott vs. the Laval Rocket
