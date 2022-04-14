Laczynski and Sandstrom Return to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have returned forward Tanner Laczynski and goalie Felix Sandstrom to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to Flyers' President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.

Laczynski, 24, received his first recall of the season and played on Wednesday night in the Philadelphia Flyers' game against the New York Rangers. He played in five games with the Flyers last year. The sixth-rounder in 2016 out of Ohio State missed more than the first half of the season following hip surgery during training camp last September. He has scored six goals with eight assists for 14 points with the Phantoms this year in 22 games.

Last year, Laczynski made his pro debut with six goals and four assists with the Phantoms in 14 games in a season which included a hat trick on March 26, 2021 at the Binghamton Devils in Newark, NJ. He made his NHL debut on April 3, 2021 for the Flyers at the New York Islanders. In his AHL career, he has scored 12-12-24 in 36 games for Lehigh Valley.

Sandstrom, 25, allowed three goals to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night while receiving his second start for the Philadelphia Flyers. He was a Flyers' third-round selection in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft out of Gavle, Sweden. Sandstrom has played in 41 games for the Phantoms this season going 15-18-3, 2.96, .901. He made his NHL debut on December 30 for the Philadelphia Flyers at the San Jose Sharks with an impressive performance making 43 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss. Sandstrom has played in 54 career games for the Phantoms going 21-21-8, 2.99, .903.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms host the Bridgeport Islanders at PPL Center on Friday night and will conclude their homestand on Saturday night against the Providence Bruins.

