Belleville Sens Announce Details for Fan Appreciation Game

BELLEVILLE, ON - As the conclusion of the 2021-22 American Hockey League regular season draws near and the Calder Cup Playoffs approach, the Belleville Senators are announcing details for the annual Fan Appreciation Game, on April 30, 2022, against the Toronto Marlies.

With puck drop set for 3:00 p.m. at CAA Arena, the Fan Appreciation Game will kick off with a red carpet meet and greet, featuring your favourite Belleville Senators players and staff, as they arrive at the rink around 12:30 p.m. The fun continues from 1:00 p.m. to puck-drop, in the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre Gymnasium, with games, crafts, giveaways and a live concert with Andy Forgie.

CAA South Central Ontario will also be hosting an exclusive CAA Members Only Lounge, in the QSWC Courtyard, with free food for the first 250 CAA members who attend, along with an autograph signing. In-game, fans can expect more giveaways and prizing, along with discounts on merchandise and more.

Then, stick around following the game and take part in our Community Skate on the ice at CAA Arena, with some of your favourite Senators.

Tickets for the Belleville Sens Fan Appreciation Game, are available via Ticketmaster, or by visiting the CAA Arena Box Office. More information on other ticketing options, including flex packs, group experiences, or season ticket memberships for next season, can be found at bellevillesens.com.

More information on our Fan Appreciation Game will be released in the coming weeks via the Belleville Senators website and social media channels.

