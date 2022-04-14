Reign Sign Defenseman Tyler Inamoto
April 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced the signing of defenseman Tyler Inamoto to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
Inamoto, 22, turns pro after spending five seasons playing collegiately at the University of Wisconsin from 2017-22, appearing in 158 games while scoring 29 points on five goals and 24 assists.
The 6'2", 202-pound defender served as one of the Badgers' alternate captains for the second year, posting a pair of assists in 26 games. During both his junior and senior seasons, Inamoto finished fifth among all NCAA skaters in blocked shots. The Barrington, Ill. native was previously drafted by the Florida Panthers in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft.
Inamoto also spent two seasons with the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) from 2015-17 and won a gold medal with Team USA at the U18 World Championship in 2017.
He joins the Reign roster as the club is preparing for two games against the San Diego Gulls this weekend. Friday's game is Fan Appreciation Night at Toyota Arena as Ontario hosts its final home game of the regular season at 7 p.m.
Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2022
- Jurusik and Martin Loaned to Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Trivigno Drawing on College Experiences as he Makes Pro Debut - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Guaranteed Home Dates for 2022-23 Season - San Jose Barracuda
- Laczynski and Sandstrom Return to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Griffins Close Regular Season with Fan Appreciation Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Look to Slime Laval Rocket During Nickelodeon Double Dare Night Saturday - Cleveland Monsters
- Reign Sign Defenseman Tyler Inamoto - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners' Imama Suspended for Six Games - AHL
- Abbotsford Canucks at San Jose Barracuda, Bakersfield Condors Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Heat Sign Defenseman Jack McNeely to ATO - Stockton Heat
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Connor Dewar from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Henderson Falls in OT, 4-3, to Stockton - Henderson Silver Knights
- Frk Tallies Hat Trick, Villalta Stymies San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Stumble against Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Rally for OT Win Wednesday at Henderson - Stockton Heat
- Wild Fall to Admirals in a Shootout, 2-1 - Iowa Wild
- Prow Lifts Amerks to 4-3 Overtime Win over Rocket - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.