Reign Sign Defenseman Tyler Inamoto

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced the signing of defenseman Tyler Inamoto to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

Inamoto, 22, turns pro after spending five seasons playing collegiately at the University of Wisconsin from 2017-22, appearing in 158 games while scoring 29 points on five goals and 24 assists.

The 6'2", 202-pound defender served as one of the Badgers' alternate captains for the second year, posting a pair of assists in 26 games. During both his junior and senior seasons, Inamoto finished fifth among all NCAA skaters in blocked shots. The Barrington, Ill. native was previously drafted by the Florida Panthers in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Inamoto also spent two seasons with the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) from 2015-17 and won a gold medal with Team USA at the U18 World Championship in 2017.

He joins the Reign roster as the club is preparing for two games against the San Diego Gulls this weekend. Friday's game is Fan Appreciation Night at Toyota Arena as Ontario hosts its final home game of the regular season at 7 p.m.

