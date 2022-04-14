Griffins to Hold Hockey Book Drive at Remaining Games

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins will hold a Hockey Book Drive at their home games on Friday, April 15 and Friday, April 22, in support of a new community relations initiative that will be announced this summer.

Fans are asked to donate new or gently used books - preferably with hockey or skating as a primary topic or theme - for readers of all ages, from infant to adult. Donations can be dropped off at the Guest Services booth behind section 104 on the Van Andel Arena concourse, or at the Griffins office on the east side of the arena during regular business hours (Mon.-Thu. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Fri. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.).

As a thank you, the Griffins will provide a voucher for two free upper level tickets to any Sunday-Thursday game during the 2022-23 regular season for each book donated. (Limit four vouchers per person, regardless of the number of books donated. Donors will receive their vouchers digitally this summer for online redemption.)

Tickets for both home games can be purchased at griffinshockey.com/tickets .

For more information, please call (616) 744-4585 ext. 3046.

