Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Connor Dewar from Iowa

April 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Connor Dewar from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Dewar, 22 (6/26/99), has recorded five points (2-3=5), 25 penalty minutes (PIM) and 38 shots on goal in 30 games with Minnesota this season. He has appeared in 19 games with Iowa in the 2021-22 season, tallying 17 points (8-9=17), 17 PIM and 72 shots on goal in that span. He wears sweater No. 52 with Minnesota.

Iowa plays in Grand Rapids against the Griffins at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Apr. 15. Minnesota plays at the Dallas Stars on Thursday, Apr. 14 at 7 p.m. CT.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.