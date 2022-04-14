Frk Tallies Hat Trick, Villalta Stymies San Diego

A hat trick performance by Martin Frk and 22 saves from Matt Villalta sent the Ontario Reign (38-15-5-4) past the San Diego Gulls (27-29-3-1) on Wednesday night at Pechanga Arena by a final score of 5-1. Forward TJ Tynan also had a big night, earning assists on all three of Frk's tallies, while defender Christian Wolanin netted his first goal of the season and posted an assist.

Frk finished with four points in the contest, adding an assist on Wolanin's strike, and rookie forward Taylor Ward found the back of the net for the second straight game. It was the seventh win for Ontario in 10 contests against San Diego this season.

Ontario took an early lead at 5:04 of the first period by converting on its first power play chance of the contest. After a clear by San Diego, Villalta quickly passed the puck back up the ice and it eventually found Frk, who scored his first of the game from Tynan and forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan.

Anderson-Dolan has now registered a point in 13 consecutive road games, which is the second-longest streak in the AHL this season.

The Reign held on to their advantage for the remainder of the opening stanza due to an effective penalty kill, which discarded three straight San Diego power play opportunities.

San Diego evened the game at 1-1 on a goal off a deflection by Benoit-Olivier Groulx goal at 8:07 of the middle frame.

But Frk put the Reign back in front in the final minute of the period with his second power play goal of the night from Tynan and Wolanin to make it 2-1 at 19:27.

Ontario pulled away in the third, beginning with an insurance goal by Wolanin that came during 4-on-4 play at 12:46. A nice passing play had his defensive partner Frederic Allard find him open in the slot for a wrist shot that he put over goaltender Lukas Dostal and into the net. Frk registered the second assist on the goal that made it a 3-1 game, his 32nd helper of the year.

Just 1:06 later during the same 4-on-4 situation, defender Nelson Nogier sent a low shot toward the goal that was deflected into the net by Ward to push Ontario's advantage to 4-1.

Frk bookended the scoring with his third of the night at 17:41, sending the puck into an empty net to seal the victory for the Reign with his team-leading 37th goal of the season. Tynan and captain Brett Sutter had helpers on the strike, which gave Frk his second hat trick of the 2022-23 season.

Villalta, who was starting his 10th consecutive game for Ontario, improved his record this season to 26-8-7 while Dostal stopped 23 shots in a losing effort for the Gulls. The Regin dominated on special teams in the game, finishing a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill along with Frk's two power play goals on the offensive end to finish 2-for-4 on the man-advantage.

Chris Hajt

On tonight's 5-1 victory

The guys just came prepared. We realize the last couple of times we came here we got beat and by a few goals too, so we wanted to have a good start. We wanted to maintain that as best we could for 60 minutes or longer if we had too. We were able to have a good start and kill some huge penalties in the first period. Our power play did their thing which was great, and again in four-on-four we got a couple there. It was an important part of the game. They had some momentum and a few shifts there where they were pressing, but we were able to get the third one.

On the importance of tonight's game at the start of three straight against San Diego

It's a three-game series against the same team, and we've got another one next week against Colorado, so it's good prep for playoffs against a team we could face in the first round. We had a playoff-type attitude towards it and we've been in some playoff-type games recently. Moving forward, that's the way its going to be. Game one went to us and now we've got to move forward, look for adjustments, look to get better and be ready for game two.

On his team going 6-for-6 on the penalty kill

There were some good things [on the penalty kill] for sure. We were able to get good clears, which was important. There were some little hand-off plays and other strong plays where we were hard on their sticks or had extra support, and those are important so you're not spending an extra 25 seconds in your own zone. We were able to have more guys kill and then be a little bit fresher. They have a real dangerous power play and we were able to get it done tonight.

On the play of Martin Frk

It's a long season and you've got to stay with it. Marty has stayed with it. There's other things that you can do to contribute. Against Stockton, there were some really good wall plays or breakouts or defensive plays, and we're going to need that from him. Marty gets on the scoresheet and does a great job, he gets his hat trick, and was able to put the puck in the net, which he loves doing. Good for him for being able to do that and we needed it. We need that 200-foot play from him and everyone else too.

Christian Wolanin

On the team's mentality entering tonight's game

I've only been here for one of our tough nights in this building but its been an up-and-down year for many individuals, but we just talked about simplifying, especially this time of year with playoffs coming up. It's for real now. Every detail matters and its going to carry into playoffs. Really, from the moment we got our butts kicked by Colorado we decided to turn the page and bring a new mentality into every game. I think playing San Diego, if you're heart rate's not up, you've got some issues. It was a good start.

On scoring his first goal and finding his game

Like I said, it's been an up-and-down year with some inconsistencies on and off the ice. I've just started to feel my game a little bit and I feel like its at the right time, so I'm thankful that its coming around. As for scoring goals, I've been thinking about it a little bit but I just wanted to play solid hockey and I feel like I'm feeling more like myself the last few games. Credit to playing with Freddy Allard. He was a great pickup for us and I love playing with him.

On playing with Martin Frk

He's just a pure goal-scorer. It's rare to play with a player like him who can shoot the puck as well as he does... except for on open nets, but really he's just a pure goal-scorer. If you get the puck to him on his stick, there's a good chance its in the goal. It's fun to be out there with him.

Ontario will host San Diego for its final home game of the regular season and honor its supporters on Fan Appreciation Night Friday at Toyota Arena at 7 p.m.

