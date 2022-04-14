Heat Rally for OT Win Wednesday at Henderson

April 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







HENDERSON, Nev. - Despite trailing by a pair of scores midway through the third period, the Stockton Heat (43-12-4-2) rallied with three unanswered goals to prevail with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Henderson Silver Knights (29-28-4-1) Wednesday at the Dollar Loan Center.

With an assist in the game, Jakob Pelletier took sole possession of Stockton's single-season rookie scoring record, his 57th point of the year.

Henderson struck first with Brendan Brisson scoring in his first pro game 8:09 into the action, and the home team doubled its edge 8:24 into the second as Daniil Miromanov found the back of the net. The Heat trimmed the deficit to one late in the third, Matthew Phillips cashing in on the power play from a Pelletier feed for a 2-1 score through 40 minutes.

The Silver Knights again pushed their edge to two early in the third, Ben Thompson getting the last touch at the 4:40 mark of the final frame of regulation. A resilient visiting club saw Emilio Pettersen deflect a puck past Jiri Patera at the 13:09 mark, and Eetu Tuulola knotted the game at three a side just 14 seconds later.

Byron Froese lit the lamp in overtime, his second game-winner of the campaign, just 44 seconds into the three-on-three set to seal the win in Stockton's first-ever visit to the Dollar Loan Center.

NOTABLE

Jakob Pelletier (26g,31a) took sole possession of Stockton's single-season rookie scoring record with his 57th point of the campaign, breaking a tie with Mark Jankowski (27g,29a).

Matthew Phillips became the first Flames farmhand since the 2011-12 season to surpass the 28-goal mark in a season.

Stockton is now 9-1-0-0 on the year when Emilio Pettersen scores a goal and 12-1-0-0 when Eetu Tuulola lights the lamp.

Tuulola's goal gives him a career-best 24 points (14g,10a) on the year.

Byron Froese notched his second game-winner of the year, his first since November 21 at Ontario.

Nick DeSimone claimed his first fourth multi-point game of the season with a pair of assists Wednesday, his first since December 7.

With the win, Stockton's division-clinching Magic Number is reduced to six points.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 1-for-7

STK PK - 2-for-4

THREE STARS

First - Byron Froese (1g, gwg)

Second - Eetu Tuulola (1g)

Third - Jiri Patera (41 svs)

GOALIES

W - Adam Werner (20 saves on 23 shots faced)

OTL - Jiri Patera (41 saves on 45 shots faced)

UP NEXT

Stockton continues the three-game set at Henderson Friday at 7 p.m. and will conclude the series with Saturday's finale, a 4 p.m. puck drop.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.