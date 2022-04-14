Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets assigned defenseman Jake Christiansen to Cleveland. In eight appearances for Columbus this season, the first NHL action of his career, Christiansen supplied 1-0-1 with a +1 rating and added 12-30-42 with 31 penalty minutes and a -8 rating in 54 appearances for Cleveland.

A 6'1", 194 lb. left-shooting native of West Vancouver, BC, Christiansen, 22, tallied 15-42-57 with 45 penalty minutes and a -9 rating in 91 career AHL appearances for the Stockton Heat and Cleveland during a portion of the 2019-20 season and the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns. In five WHL seasons with the Everett Silvertips from 2015-20, Christiansen registered 50-102-152 with 114 penalty minutes and a +84 rating. In 2019-20, Christiansen was named to the WHL's Second All-Star Team. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with Columbus on March 4, 2020.

