Monsters Look to Slime Laval Rocket During Nickelodeon Double Dare Night Saturday

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will host Recycling Night presented by Republic Services on Thursday, April 14, followed by Nickelodeon Double Dare Night on Saturday, April 16, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against the Laval Rocket with the puck dropping at 7:00 p.m. both nights.

Thursday, April 14:

Thursday's game is rescheduled from the original Friday date as a result of the NBA Play-In Game being held by the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 15. All tickets purchased and held for the originally scheduled Monsters game on April 15 will be honored for the rescheduled game on April 14, with seats being automatically converted to the new game date in fans' SeatGeek account.

Due to the change, the Monsters will offer a special 1-2-3 Thursday featuring $1 Pepsi products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue, and additional select beer specials. Thursday night will also be the team's Recycling Night presented by Republic Services.

In a special moment made possible in partnership with A Special Wish Foundation, local 6-year-old Harper Christner will have her wish fulfilled on Thursday to become a hockey player. Harper will sign a one-day contract with the team after falling in love with the sport of hockey while watching her older brother, Chase, play. With the gift of an adaptive hockey sled from the Monsters, Harper had the opportunity to take the ice in a private skate with her new Monsters teammates at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in March. On Thursday, Harper's game day will consist of a press conference to announce her signing, on-ice player introductions with her new team, several in-game recognitions and an unforgettable sixth birthday party held during the game. For more information on Harper and her special day, please click here.

Saturday, April 16:

The Monsters will trade in their traditional look on Saturday for a recognizable orange and plenty of slime during Nickelodeon Double Dare Night. The team will sport specialty Nickelodeon slime jerseys for the game that will be available to bid on through DASH. The jersey auction will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday through both DASH and the Monsters Mobile App.

Fans can expect plenty of Nickelodeon nostalgia including several slime worthy moments and live Double Dare style competitions with contestants throughout the night. Saturday's game will also test fans knowledge of the Nickelodeon universe with trivia and unique show references with an appearance from a couple dancing lobsters.

The Monsters Team Shop will offer a Replica Nickelodeon Double Dare Jersey for $130 as the Item of the Game, as well as a Monsters Nickelodeon Collection including a Tee, socks and a puck. The Item of the Game and specialty collection will be available both in store and at MonstersTeamShop.com while supplies last.

