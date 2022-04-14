Heat Sign Defenseman Jack McNeely to ATO
April 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat announce today the signing of defenseman Jack McNeely to an amateur tryout (ATO).
McNeely, 25, joins the Heat out of Minnesota State-Mankato, where he helped the Mavericks reach the NCAA's national championship game this season. The right-shot blue-liner finished third among defensemen on the club with 17 points (2g,15a) in 44 games, wore the 'A' as an alternate captain and was named to the Frozen Four All-Tournament Team.
In his five-year collegiate career, the 6-foot-3, 194-pound Lakeville, Minnesota native helped the Mavericks to four conference regular season championships and two Frozen Four appearances. He totaled 52 points (8g,44a), 70 penalty minutes and was a plus-103 in 174 NCAA contests.
JACK McNEELY - DEFENSEMAN
BORN: Lakeville, Minnesota DATE: December 18, 1996
HEIGHT: 6-3 WEIGHT: 194
SHOOTS: Right
