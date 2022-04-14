Prow Lifts Amerks to 4-3 Overtime Win over Rocket

(Rochester, NY) - Thanks to a pair of power-play goals in regulation and Ethan Prow's overtime-winning goal with 40 seconds remaining, the Rochester Americans (34-26-6-3) earned a 4-3 victory over the Laval Rocket (35-23-4-2) Wednesday at The Blue Cross Arena.

With the overtime win, Rochester has earned points in 11 of its last 14 overall to remain in fifth place in the North Division (.558 points percentage) with seven games left in the 2021-22 regular season. The Amerks finished the eight-game season-series with a 4-3-1-0 record. The club also improved to 7-2-0-0 in their last nine home games versus the Rocket.

Jack Quinn logged his 17th multi-point effort of campaign as he tallied a pair of assists while Arttu Ruotsalainen also provided two helpers in the win with both coming in the first period. Along with Prow scoring his 10th goal of the season, Mark Jankowski, Sean Malone and Linus Weissbach also found the back of the net.

Ryan MacInnis, Michael Mersch, Josh Teves and Brandon Biro, who missed the previous 19 games due to a lower-body injury, all were credited with one assist.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (12-12-5) made his 29th appearance of the season and picked up his 12th win of the slate as he finished with 27 saves. In 17 of his 29 games on the campaign, the Finnish netminder has faced 30 or more shots, including each of his last five games.

Jesse Ylönen (1+2) and Xavier Ouellet (1+1) both tallied a multi-point game as did former Amerk Jean-Sébastien Dea (1+1), who has produced four multi-point performances in his last five games. Goaltender Kevin Poulin (15-7-2) stopped 29 of the 33 shots he faced, but suffered the overtime defeat.

Despite the Rocket, who entered the matchup winners of four straight, tying the game midway through third period, the Amerks clawed their way to secure a point as they were forced to kill off a delay of game penalty in the final three minutes of play.

After the successful kill, the game went into overtime tied at 3-3.

In the extra session, Laval had the first three shots, but Luukkonen made timely saves before Quinn tracked down a loose puck inside the Rocket zone to the right of Poulin. As the rookie forward scooped up the puck, he tucked behind the cage before handing a pass to Prow atop the point. Prow skated through the center of the ice before snapping a shot over the shoulder of the netminder to give Rochester the 4-3 overtime win with 40.6 seconds left.

By earning the primary assist, Quinn has recorded 12 points (4+8) in his last eight games, which includes two goals and five assists in the previous three contests.

Prow, meanwhile, became the ninth different Amerk this season and first blueliner on the team to reach the 10-goal mark. The veteran defenseman, who has 24 points (6+18) over his last 33 games, is just one of nine defensemen in the entire league to post double-digits in goals this season.

Rochester built a two-goal advantage in the opening 5:37 of the contest as Weissbach and Jankowski both found the back of the net, but the Rocket responded following the intermission break with two goals of their own to even the score.

On the Amerks ensuing power-play after Ylönen tied the game at two, Malone restored the lead as he steered in Mersch's centering feed at the 6:51 mark.

The goal extends his current point streak to a career-long 11 games dating back to Dec. 18, over which he has totaled nine goals and five assists for 14 points in that span.

Laval responded in the final period with its own power-play marker courtesy of a blast from the point from Ouellet before Prow sealed the 4-3 overtime win.

Tonight was the third straight home game in which the Amerks scored twice on the power-play. It's also the fifth straight game at home the Amerks have scored on the man-advantage, going 8-for-19 in that time.

The Amerks continue their homestand on Friday, April 15 as they finish up their season-series with the Belleville Senators at The Blue Cross Arena for a 7:05 matchup. All the action will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV. The game will also be on tape-delayed on CW Rochester, airing on Saturday, April 16 at 12 p.m.

