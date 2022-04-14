San Jose Barracuda Announce Guaranteed Home Dates for 2022-23 Season

April 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) along with the American Hockey League today announced six guaranteed home dates for the 2022-23 season.

"Getting our guaranteed dates is just one of many benefits and perks of moving into Tech CU Arena and the first major step towards the next chapter of our organization," said Director of Business Operations, Eric Grundfast. "Having our own facility gives the organization an unprecedented opportunity to choose and capitalize on the best dates and times to cater to our community and fans."

The Barracuda will play its home opener on Oct. 22, 2022, at Tech CU Arena, marking the first regular-season game played at the team's brand-new state-of-the-art 4,200 seat arena.

1) Saturday, October 22 (Home opener)

2) Saturday, November 12

3) Tuesday, December 27

4) Saturday, January 14

5) Saturday, February 11

6) Saturday, March 25

Opponents for these guaranteed dates, along with the rest of the 2022-23 schedule, will be announced at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.