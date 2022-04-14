Roadrunners' Imama Suspended for Six Games
April 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Tucson Roadrunners forward Bokondji Imama has been suspended for six (6) games as a consequence of his actions during a game at Rockford on Apr. 9.
Imama was suspended one game for a match penalty assessed at 6:55 of the first period, and five additional games as a result of his off-ice actions following the incident.
Imama will miss Tucson's games Friday (Apr. 15) and Saturday (Apr. 16) vs. Colorado; Apr. 20 at Stockton; Apr. 22 at Bakersfield; Apr. 23 at San Diego; and Apr. 28 vs. San Diego.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2022
- Jurusik and Martin Loaned to Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Trivigno Drawing on College Experiences as he Makes Pro Debut - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Guaranteed Home Dates for 2022-23 Season - San Jose Barracuda
- Laczynski and Sandstrom Return to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Griffins Close Regular Season with Fan Appreciation Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Look to Slime Laval Rocket During Nickelodeon Double Dare Night Saturday - Cleveland Monsters
- Reign Sign Defenseman Tyler Inamoto - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners' Imama Suspended for Six Games - AHL
- Abbotsford Canucks at San Jose Barracuda, Bakersfield Condors Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Heat Sign Defenseman Jack McNeely to ATO - Stockton Heat
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Connor Dewar from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Henderson Falls in OT, 4-3, to Stockton - Henderson Silver Knights
- Frk Tallies Hat Trick, Villalta Stymies San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Stumble against Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Rally for OT Win Wednesday at Henderson - Stockton Heat
- Wild Fall to Admirals in a Shootout, 2-1 - Iowa Wild
- Prow Lifts Amerks to 4-3 Overtime Win over Rocket - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.