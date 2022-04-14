Roadrunners' Imama Suspended for Six Games

April 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Tucson Roadrunners forward Bokondji Imama has been suspended for six (6) games as a consequence of his actions during a game at Rockford on Apr. 9.

Imama was suspended one game for a match penalty assessed at 6:55 of the first period, and five additional games as a result of his off-ice actions following the incident.

Imama will miss Tucson's games Friday (Apr. 15) and Saturday (Apr. 16) vs. Colorado; Apr. 20 at Stockton; Apr. 22 at Bakersfield; Apr. 23 at San Diego; and Apr. 28 vs. San Diego.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.