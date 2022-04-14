Abbotsford Canucks at San Jose Barracuda, Bakersfield Condors Preview

- The Abbotsford Canucks kick off a four game California road trip this weekend in San Jose and Bakersfield, taking on the Barracuda and the Condors in back to back games.

- Friday's clash with San Jose will be the 8th meeting between the two sides, while Saturday's game against Bakersfield will be the 7th time these two teams have faced off this year.

- Previous meetings with San Jose: November 12th (7-1 home W), November 14th (3-2 home SOL), December 4th (6-4 home L), December 5th (5-2 home W), December 11th (5-1 road W), December 12th (5-2 road L), March 24th (4-1 road W).

- Previous meetings with Bakersfield: October 16th (5-3 road L), January 6th (6-2 home L), January 7th (4-3 home OTL), January 9th (4-0 home L), February 16th (5-2 road W), March 19th (3-1 road W).

- This will be the final time that Abbotsford plays the Barracuda this season, while they still have one final game against the Condors in Abbotsford on April 26th.

- The Canucks won their last game 5-2 against the Gulls on Saturday night at home, increasing their win streak to 4.

- San Jose lost their last game on Wednesday 6-3 at home against the Bakersfield Condors. That loss added to their skid, making it 11 games in a row without picking up a victory.

- Bakersfield won their last game 6-3 on Wednesday on the road against the San Jose Barracuda. Having already clinched a playoff spot, the Condors are in a race with Abbotsford to finish in 4th in the Pacific Division.

- Abbotsford is currently 5th in the Pacific Division, with a record of 34-21-5-1 and 74 points.

- San Jose is currently 9th in the Pacific Division, with a record of 20-39-3-2 and 45 points

- Bakersfield is currently 4th in the Pacific Division, with a record of 33-19-5-5.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Abbotsford is still without their top scorer Sheldon Dries, who is currently with the Vancouver Canucks. Dries has picked up 35 goals this year, which is currently good enough for 3rd in the AHL scoring race.

- Dries' absence has allowed for John Stevens to flourish on the top line. Stevens has 10 points in his last 8 games, picking up 6 goals and four assists in that span. Stevens also has a point in six consecutive games.

- Abbotsford's depth has really shone as well in this 4 game winning streak. 10 goals have been scored by players' with 5 goals or fewer during this stretch (Brandon Cutler, Carson Focht x2, Matt Alfaro x2, Brannon McManus x2, Chase Wouters, Alex Kannok Leipert, Ashton Sautner).

- The Canucks are currently one the league leaders on special teams. Ranking amongst the power play units in several categories, including Powerplay % (2nd), Powerplay Goals For (2nd), Powerplay Opportunities (6th), and Powerplay goal scorer (Sheldon Dries - 1st).

- The Barracuda haven't had the same success on the penalty kill, ranking last in the league in Penalty Kill %, and conceding the second most times on the penalty kill.

- Bakersfield and Abbotsford have rather similar Penalty Kill statistics, sitting at 80.5% and 80.8% respectively. The two also have taken a similar amount of penalties this season (267 and 265 respectively).

- Spencer Martin has been one of the AHL's top goaltenders this season. His 18 wins is the most by a goalie with under 25 games played and is 9th most of any goalie.

LAST SJ GAME - MAR. 24/22 : ABB 4 VS SJ 1

In the middle of a 4 game California road trip, Abbotsford clashed with San Jose at Sharks Ice on March 24th. Goals from Rempal, Dries, Hirano and Bowey, as well as a 32 save performance from Spencer Martin, secure Abbotsford the win ... CLICK HERE to read more

LAST BAK GAME - MAR. 19/22 : ABB 3 VS BAK 1

Kicking off a 4 game California road trip, Abbotsford managed to get just their second win of the year over the Bakersfield Condors. Goals from Cutler, Klimovich and Stevens, as well as a 33 save performance from Michael DiPietro, brought home the 2 points for Abbotsford... CLICK HERE to read more

RECENT CANUCK TRANSACTIONS

- Yushiroh Hirano released from PTO, Apr. 12/22

- Sheldon Dries recalled from loan by Vancouver, Apr. 9/22

- Jack Rathbone returned on loan from Vancouver, Apr 7/22

- Jack Rathbone recalled from loan by Vancouver, Apr. 5/22

- Marc Gatcomb signed to a PTO, Apr. 2/22

- Reece Harsch released from PTO, Apr. 1/22

- Matt Alfaro signed to a PTO, Mar. 28/22

RECENT CANUCK MILESTONES

- Alex Kannok Leipert scored his 1st career AHL goal, Apr. 9/22

- Brannon McManus scored his 1st career AHL goal, Apr. 8/22

- Danila Klimovich played his 100th career AHL game, Apr. 8/22

- Sheldon Rempal scored his 50th AHL goal, Apr. 2/22

- Brandon Hickey played his 100th career AHL game, Mar. 20/22

- Brandon Cutler scored his 1st career AHL goal, Mar. 19/22

