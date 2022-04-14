Griffins Close Regular Season with Fan Appreciation Night

Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Butrus Ghafari and center Kyle Criscuolo

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

Friday, April 22, 2022 vs. Chicago Wolves

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Huntington Bank

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Fan Appreciation Night: The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a mystery bag filled with different promotional giveaway items from this year and previous seasons.

Post-Game Jersey Auction: The Griffins will auction off their 25th anniversary jerseys that have been worn on occasion this season. A select number will be autographed and available for auction following the game in Sections 121 and 122. A jersey raffle from 6 p.m. to the conclusion of the second period will also take place. A select number of game-worn jerseys will be available via the DASH Auction app, a digital auction platform. Fans can download the DASH Auction app via iOS or Android devices in the app store and select Grand Rapids Griffins as their favorite team. Fans can also text DASH to 66866 to download the app.

Hockey Book Drive: The Griffins will hold a Hockey Book Drive in support of a new community relations initiative that will be announced this summer. Fans are asked to donate new or gently used books - preferably with hockey or skating as a primary topic or theme - for readers of all ages, from infant to adult. Donations can be dropped off at the Guest Services booth behind section 104 on the Van Andel Arena concourse, or at the Griffins office on the east side of the arena during regular business hours. As a thank you, the Griffins will provide a voucher for two free upper level tickets to any Sunday-Thursday game during the 2022-23 regular season for each book donated. (Limit four vouchers per person, regardless of the number of books donated. Donors will receive their vouchers digitally this summer for online redemption.)

"Put A Lid On It" Bike Giveaway: Ryan Thomson, 7, of Grand Rapids will receive a new bike during the first intermission, courtesy of the Griffins' "Put A Lid On It" helmet safety program presented by Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. His name was chosen at random from several hundred children who visited griffinshockey.com during the past year and made a pledge to always wear their helmets when riding bikes. For more information on the program or to make a helmet pledge, visit griffinshockey.com/putalidonit .

Post-Game Open Skate: Bring your skates to the rink and take to the ice for a post-game open skate. As a reminder, Van Andel Arena has a no-bag policy, but security will allow fans to use bags to bring in their skates.

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last. The $2 promotions will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120.

WXSP-TV: WXSP is the exclusive live in-market television partner for the Griffins, televising this game and nine others this season. A sister station to WOOD TV8 and WOTV, WXSP can be found on all local cable systems as well as a series of low-power channels across the region, including in Grand Rapids (WOLP channel 27), Holland (WOHO ch. 33), Muskegon (WOMS ch. 29), Kalamazoo (WOKZ ch. 50) and Battle Creek (WOBC ch. 14).

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

