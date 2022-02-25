Wild Drop Thursday Night Contest to Stars, 4-1

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (20-21-3-3; 46 pts.) dropped a Thursday night contest to the Texas Stars (17-18-5-4; 43 pts.) by a score of 4-1 at Wells Fargo Arena on Feb. 24. Wild forward Victor Rask recorded his first point as a member of the Iowa Wild in the loss.

Neither the Wild nor the Stars recorded a goal in the first period and both teams headed to the first intermission tied 0-0. Iowa outshot Texas 14-5 in the first stanza.

Wild forward Kyle Rau deflected a point shot off the stick of Wild defenseman Kevin Czuczman past Stars goaltender Matt Jurusik (30 saves) at 9:21 of the second period to give Iowa a 1-0 lead. Czuczman and Rask recorded assists on the goal.

Stars forward Fredrik Karlstrom beat Wild goaltender Hunter Jones (19 saves) from the left faceoff dot at 15:51 of the second period to tie the game at one goal apiece.

With 51-seconds remaining in the second period and the Stars on the power play, Texas forward Ty Dellandrea beat Jones with a wrist shot from the high slot to give the Stars a 2-1 lead.

Texas took their 2-1 lead over Iowa into the first intermission. Shots in the second period were 10-7 in favor of the Wild. Iowa led 24-12 in shots through two periods.

With Texas on the power play, Stars forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk scored on a one-timer from the right circle at 5:38 of the third period. Aksiantsiuk's goal extended Texas' lead to 3-1.

The Wild pulled Jones for the extra attacker at 17:19 of the third period.

At 18:58 of the third period, Stars forward Oskar Back scored on the empty net to give Texas a 4-1 lead.

Iowa was unable to make a comeback and the Stars secured a 4-1 victory. Shots in the third period were 11-7 in favor of Texas. The Wild outshot the Stars 31-23 in the third stanza.

Iowa was 0-for-4 and Texas was 2-for-4 on the power play on the night.

Up next for the Wild, a home contest against the Rockford IceHogs on Feb. 25 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

