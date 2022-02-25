D'Aoust Signs New PTO with Phantoms

February 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced they have re-signed forward Alexis D'Aoust to a PTO (Professional Try Out) contract. D'Aoust had just been released from a PTO on Wednesday and has signed a new one on Thursday.

D'Aoust, 25, returns to the Phantoms from the Trois-Rivieres Lions of the ECHL where he has scored 15 goals with 15 assists this season. He has played three games with Lehigh Valley recording zero points and has six total games in the AHL this year including two games with the Belleville Senators and one game with the Providence Bruins.

D'Auost has played in 114 career AHL games scoring 19-18-37. In 2017-18 with the Utica Comets he scored 10-11-21 in 57 games and then in 2018-19 with the Manitoba Moose he scored 7-5-12 in 42 games. In the ECHL, with Jacksonville and Trois-Rivieres, he has played 75 career games scoring almost a point per game at 35-36-71.

The Phantoms return to action Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 1:00 p.m. with a pair of games at the Cleveland Monsters.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.