5 Things: Heat at Abbotsford

STOCKTON HEAT (29-8-3-1) at ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS (21-16-3-1)

7:00 p.m. PST | Broadcast: AHLTV, Fox Sports 1280, Spreaker

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Matthew Phillips (19)

Points - Matthew Phillips (43)

Canucks:

Goals - Sheldon Dries (26)

Points - Seth Griffith (44)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 35-for-172, 20.3% (11th)/PK - 158-for-181, 87.3% (1st)

Canucks:

PP - 42-for-174, 24.1% (3rd)/PK - 155-for-193, 80.3% (19th)

1. HEAT INDEX

The Stockton Heat and their three-game win streak have cleared customs for a pair of contests north of the border against the Abbotsford Canucks, a team they have dispatched four times in four chances already this season, all in regulation. Stockton, winners of six of the last seven and owners of points in eight of the last 10, will now look to make it 5-for-5 against Abbotsford, a club that has wins in six of the last seven.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... Much should be known about the trajectory of the evening based on the game's start, each team thriving when starting on time but Abbotsford in particular relying on getting out of the gates. The Canucks are 12-2-1-0 on the year when leading after a period and 17-3-0-1 when leading after two, compared to 1-9-2-0 when trailing through 20 and 1-10-2-0 when behind after 40. Stockton is an impressive 23-1-2-0 on the year when scoring the first goal, including three of four meetings with Abbotsford this season. THAT... Dustin Wolf has been particularly strong between the pipes against the Canucks, turning away 64 pucks on 67 shots faced while earning a pair of one-goal wins against Abbotsford. Wolf has earned wins in four of his last five starts coming into Friday's tilt. THE OTHER... Connor Zary is finding his footing on the offensive end, notching his second career three-game point streak - longest since a five-game run his rookie season. Zary, who has a goal and three assists in that span, has centered Stockton's second line with Justin Kirkland and Luke Philp on the wings, a trio that has amassed an impressive 15 points in Stockton's last four games.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Justin Kirkland

Kirkland has found the score sheet in four consecutive games, has four goals in the last three games and has seven goals in Stockton's last 10 contests. Kirkland has been limited to two helpers in four games against Abbotsford this season, and will look to get going as Stockton is 8-3-1-0 on the year when he lights the lamp.

Canucks - Sheldon Dries

The Canucks' leading scorer is on quite a heater, scoring 10 goals and adding four assists in the last seven games for Abbotsford. Dries has been limited to two assists in four games against Stockton but leads both teams in scoring and goals with 44 points and 26 markers on the year.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Kevin Gravel is one goal shy of 20 in his AHL career.

Justin Kirkland is three goals shy of 50 in his AHL career.

5. QUOTABLE

"I'm sure it's not lost on them that the last time we were there we took four of a possible four points. It's going to be a great test for our group up there in a hostile building. We're excited for that challenge. They're playing really good hockey of late, but so are we. The matchup sets up well for both clubs. It'll be an exciting weekend." - Mitch Love on facing Abbotsford

